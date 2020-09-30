There appears to be some confusion surrounding Yung Bleu's label situation. The rapper recently did an interview with HipHopDX where he explained that Boosie let him out of his deal and it sounded like he had moved onto Meek Mill's Dreamchasers. "We just understood that I wanted to go the independent route and he fully understood what I wanted to do,” Bleu said. “When I tell a lot of people that I’m independent that don’t necessarily mean that I don’t fuck with Boosie and his label.”

He continued to explain that it wasn't that he didn't want to be on Boosie's label but rather, he wanted independence from the major label giants. He insists, "I’m still Badazz though. I’m Badazz for life."

Speaking to Vlad, Yung Bleu explained that he's independent in the sense that he now owns his masters. He's still signed to Badazz Syndicate, explaining his contract with Meek's Dream Chasers is for management.

"Yes I'm still signed to Boosie, I never signed with Meek. He manages me. Only thing different is I own my masters now. Boosie label is INDEPENDENT! We Independent! It's no more Bleu & Boosie jointed with a major label! It's just Bleu & Boosie doing wtf they wanna do. [...] We do what we wanna do. We GOOD," he said.

