YSL Signee T-Shyne Sounds Like A Winner On "30 For 30"

Alex Zidel
September 22, 2021 10:48
196 Views
T-Shyne releases his new anthem "30 For 30."


YSL Records has a way of creating some of the biggest anthems in the world. From "Ski" to "Surf," "Bad Bad Bad," "Hot," and other songs, Young Thug and his group of talented rappers are some of the best in the game at creatively dropping celebratory anthems. Following his breakout moments on Slime Language 2, which was recently certified gold, T-Shyne officially has his latest single, and it comes in that vein.

An avid basketball fan, T-Shyne went into the making of his new song "30 For 30" with the goal of coming out with a championship-winning vibe, and he truly delivers. The new record is officially out now, and it's easily a favorite from T-Shyne's recent catalog. It follows his appearances on "That Go!" and "Warrior."

Be sure to check out T-Shyne's new single "30 For 30" below and let us know what you think. Learn more about the rising rapper through our recent interview with him as part of our larger-scale piece about YSL Records here.

Quotable Lyrics:

These n***as, yeah, they would hate on us, now we got money, these n***as gon' wait for us
I don't wanna fuck in the morning, I told her to top me right when I start waking up
I just blew 50K right in a day, by the end of the night, I done made it up
You need some money, come pick it up
Racks in my pockets too heavy to lift it up

