YSL Records Rapper Saint Soprano Releases New Song "In They Face"

The YSL Records roster continues growing with talented artists rising under the tutelage of Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Proving to be one of the most loyal and grounded superstars in the hip-hop world and always putting on for his family, friends, and day-one homies, Thugger has no problem extending his co-sign to up-and-coming rappers to give them some extra attention. We've seen him develop Gunna into a chart-topping success, Lil Keed into the next big star from the collective, and T-Shyne, Strick, and others all get their due shine.

With that said, and with Slime Language 2 coming out in the near future, it's time to pay attention to Saint Soprano, the latest rapper connected to Young Stoner Life Records. His new record "In They Face" is officially out now, marking the former Buffalo menace's rise following his untraditional entry into rap. Saint started honing his skills in the prison yard, getting released and focusing on becoming a star. "In They Face" was produced by Lil Haiti and Celebrity Max Ink.

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Foot on the gas I don’t need no brakes

I don’t need no brakes

Got a little cash—I’ma put it in they face

I’ma put it in they face

See it in their eyes—I can tell that’s hate

Wanna make sum’n shake

Brand new gun—I’ma put it in they face

I’ma put it in they face