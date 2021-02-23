mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YSL Records Rapper Saint Soprano Releases New Song "In They Face"

HNHH Staff
February 23, 2021 10:33
109 Views
02
0
Black Forbes List Ent./Young Stoner Life Records/Connect MusicBlack Forbes List Ent./Young Stoner Life Records/Connect Music
Black Forbes List Ent./Young Stoner Life Records/Connect Music

In They Face
Saint Soprano

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

YSL Records rapper Saint Soprano returns with his new single "In They Face".


The YSL Records roster continues growing with talented artists rising under the tutelage of Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Proving to be one of the most loyal and grounded superstars in the hip-hop world and always putting on for his family, friends, and day-one homies, Thugger has no problem extending his co-sign to up-and-coming rappers to give them some extra attention. We've seen him develop Gunna into a chart-topping success, Lil Keed into the next big star from the collective, and T-Shyne, Strick, and others all get their due shine. 

With that said, and with Slime Language 2 coming out in the near future, it's time to pay attention to Saint Soprano, the latest rapper connected to Young Stoner Life Records. His new record "In They Face" is officially out now, marking the former Buffalo menace's rise following his untraditional entry into rap. Saint started honing his skills in the prison yard, getting released and focusing on becoming a star. "In They Face" was produced by Lil Haiti and Celebrity Max Ink. 

Listen to the new record below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Foot on the gas I don’t need no brakes
I don’t need no brakes
Got a little cash—I’ma put it in they face 
I’ma put it in they face
See it in their eyes—I can tell that’s hate
Wanna make sum’n shake
Brand new gun—I’ma put it in they face
I’ma put it in they face

Saint Soprano
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  109
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Saint Soprano new music new song ysl records
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YSL Records Rapper Saint Soprano Releases New Song "In They Face"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject