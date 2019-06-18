Young Thug just received a diamond plaque for his collaboration with Camila Cabello on "Havana" but it looks like he's received better news than that. According to TMZ, charges against Thugger for gun possession have been dropped in Los Angeles due to lack of evidence. Thugger's attorney confirmed that the case was closed. Although Thug faced gun charges, legal documents revealed that the police weren't able to find any other DNA on the weapon. At the time, there were three people in the car and the police also weren't able to find out who the gun belonged to.

Police busted Young Thug in August 2018 during his birthday and Slime Language launch party. One of the people with Young Thug ended up running into a police cruiser which is what initially prompted the search. Police found several weapons in the car and subsequently arrested Young Thug.

Aside from his charges getting dropped, he's been teasing the release of his forthcoming project, Gold Mouf Dog. Earlier this year, he released "The London," a collaborative single alongside J. Cole and Travis Scott. He hasn't made much mention of it recently but he did premiere a new song called "Surf" during a very strange live stream. Hopefully, Thug comes through with some fire for us this year. Lord knows the street needs it ASAP.