Young Thug, Kid Cudi & Strick Share "Moon Man" Clip

Young Thug revisits "Slime Language 2."

In his latest offering, Young Thug revisits YSL's Slime Language 2 album to link up with Kid Cudi and YSL signee Strick for the "Moon Man" music video.

In the new clip, directed by Zachary Bailey, the trio pile in a trippy camper van for a trip to the stars while they snack on a stack of pancakes along the way. The wavy video visualizes one of Strick's stronger showings of the Slime Language 2 compilation, which arrived earlier in the year.

The North Carolina upstart finds himself among a roster of solid proteges on the YSL team who found a well-deserved elevation in profile after the album's arrival, and with good reason. He also made an appearance alongside Skepta on "WokStar."

Currently, he is prepping his own solo debut, Strickland, slated to arrive before the year ends with features from the likes of Thug, Gunna and Swae Lee. Until then, get familiar with the track up top.