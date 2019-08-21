mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Joins Skippa Da Flippa On New Song "Move"

Kevin Goddard
August 21, 2019 12:25
Move
Skippa Da Flippa Feat. Young Thug

Listen to Flippa & Thugger's new collab "Move."


Skippa Da Flippa continues to keep the new music coming. After hitting us with “Bandz,” & “Stick To The Code” last week, the ATL rapper decides to return to the scene today and share another offering called “Move” featuring So Much Fun rapper Young Thug. It’s unknown if this will see life on Flippa’s next project or just serve as something to hold us over in the meantime, but either way we’ll take it.

Produced by Murda Beatz & Jaque Beatz, take a listen to the new street heater and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Move, new coupe, factory shoes
Ooh, I was 'bout [?], Erykah Badu
Ooh, sub zero jewels, Pikachu
Ooh, bitch I'm a brat like her friend
Ooh, ooh, 'bout to spend a brick on my dick
Ooh, took somethin’, 'bout to get hit
We ain't squashin' shit 

- Thugger 

