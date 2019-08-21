Young Thug Joins Skippa Da Flippa On New Song "Move"

Skippa Da Flippa continues to keep the new music coming. After hitting us with “Bandz,” & “Stick To The Code” last week, the ATL rapper decides to return to the scene today and share another offering called “Move” featuring So Much Fun rapper Young Thug. It’s unknown if this will see life on Flippa’s next project or just serve as something to hold us over in the meantime, but either way we’ll take it.

Produced by Murda Beatz & Jaque Beatz, take a listen to the new street heater and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Move, new coupe, factory shoes

Ooh, I was 'bout [?], Erykah Badu

Ooh, sub zero jewels, Pikachu

Ooh, bitch I'm a brat like her friend

Ooh, ooh, 'bout to spend a brick on my dick

Ooh, took somethin’, 'bout to get hit

We ain't squashin' shit

- Thugger