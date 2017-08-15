Skippa Da Flippa
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Returns With 13-Track Project "Forever Havin"Skippa Da Flippa has blessed his fans with a brand new project.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa & Sada Baby Offer Villainous Energy On "Ice On"Skippa Da Flippa and Sada Baby's "Ice On" is an undeniable banger.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Releases New Project "Under.Stand.Able"Skippa Da Flippa unleashes a quick six-track EP, "Under.Stand.Able."By Aron A.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Drops "Skippa Havin 2" Ft. Young Thug, Gunna & MoreSkippa Da Flippa is back with the long-awaited, "Skippa Havin' 2."By Aron A.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Makes His Return "Just In Time"Skippa Da Flippa blesses fans with a five-song offering.By Aron A.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Revisits Classic Drake On "PoundCake Freestyle"Skippa Da Flippa is back.By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Thug Joins Skippa Da Flippa On New Song "Move"Listen to Flippa & Thugger's new collab "Move."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Pledges To "Stick To The Code" On His New SingleSkippa Da Flippa goes off on his latest single. By Aron A.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Secures The Bag On "Bandz"New heat from Skippa Da Flippa.By Aron A.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Drops Off "Frodoe Havin Freestyle"Skippa Da Flippa comes through with some new music.By Aron A.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Flips Ball Greezy's "Nice And Slow" For The Latest FlippamixSkippa Da Flippa drops off some new heat.By Aron A.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Drops Off New Song "Don't Play Me"Listen to Skippa Da Flippa's new single "Don't Play Me."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosSkippa Da Flippa Drops Off New Video For His "Who Run It" FreestyleCheck out Skippa Da Flippa's new video for "Who Run It" freestyle.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Returns With His "Who Run It" FreestyleSkippa Da Flippa drops off his "Who Run It" freestyle.By Aron A.
- Music VideosSkippa Da Flippa and Sauce Walka Return With Visuals For "D.A.M.N."Skippa and Sauce get unapologetic on this one.By Milca P.
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa & Young Thug Are Moving "Fashion Forward"Skippa Da Flippa & Young Thug trade verses on "Fashion Forward."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSkippa Da Flippa Taps Young Thug, Lil Yachty For "Flippa McFadden 2"Skippa Da Flippa delivers some heat. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTake it SlowSkippa Da Flippa grabs Migos' Offset for a stand-out track on "I'm Havin 3."By Aron A.