Skippa Da Flippa Pledges To "Stick To The Code" On His New Single

Skippa Da Flippa is criminally underrated. He was a part of a massive run in Atlanta earlier this decade which helped usher in a new generation of artists. However, his career never took off in the way that many hoped but that hasn't stopped him from putting releasing music at a consistent rate. The rapper dropped off a few remixes to some big tracks in the past but now, he's returned with a brand new banger.

Skippa Da Flippa keeps it all the gangsta on his latest track, "Stick To The Code." The rapper's new single follows the release of his remix of Future's DS2 classic, "Percocet and Stripper Song." On his new single, he keeps an aggressive tone as he speaks on the code of the street over a glossy instrumental.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Mack 11 with suppressors

Mack 10 with compressors

Knocked the tool off your sweater

Popped a pistol for the pleasure