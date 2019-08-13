It's Thugger week and we hope you're all celebrating by having as much fun as possible. Young Thug seems to be doing so, as he was filmed having a waterfight at a music video shoot (presumably for a single off his upcoming album, SO MUCH FUN). In the short clip posted by DJ Akademics, Thug gleefully hops around in an all-white outfit with a Super Slimey Super Soaker. Someone shouts out "SO MUCH FUN", but the video quality is too poor to make out whether it emanated from Thug himself.

Rollouts for Young Thug albums often come across as rather spontaneous and the promotion is virtually non-existent. Aside from Thug tweeting a few weeks ago that he would (once again) be changing the album title and revealing its release date and cover this past Saturday, this heartwarming waterfight video is all we've gotten to herald SO MUCH FUN season. The video seems like it was randomly recorded by a bystander, but more videos of carefree Thugger would definitely be a great way to get us all in the spirit.

SO MUCH FUN comes out this Friday, August 16. No tracklist or features have been revealed yet, but he was spotted in the studio recently with Wale.