Could fans be looking forward to a Wale & Young Thug collab in the future? It’s possible. The D.C. rapper decided to share a clip of him and Thugger kicking it in the studio last night on his IG story, and there’s some unreleased Thugger vocals playing in then background.

Now it’s possible that the two weren't cooking anything up and Wale was just there listening Thugger’s upcoming album, So Much Fun, which is dropping next Friday August 16th, but the former is much more intriguing for us fans.

During his time in the studio, Wale even tweeted out some thoughts about a particular Thug record to which he was listening to and its correlation to today. “Thug played me a song he recorded months ago ... and he mentions something that literally happened today in it…different,” he tweeted.

It’s completely unknown if Thugger & Wale hopped on a beat together last night, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if we get any confirmation. Peep the clip of the two in the studio (below) and be sure to check back next Friday to hear Thugger’s new album. Who do you hope is featured on So Much Fun?