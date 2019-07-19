It feels like we could be getting Young Thug's official debut album very soon. Although a date has not been announced for its release yet, we at least knew what the project would be titled. The release of "The London" last month seemed to signal that GOLDMOUFDOG would soon be following. We're still waiting for information regarding Thug's debut but now, we must refer to the mysterious album by a completely different name. The slime general was having second thoughts about his gold teeth and he decided to spread a little bit of positivity, renaming the upcoming drop and announcing the new title on Twitter.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

We're waiting patiently for Young Thug to release some new music. He's proven that he is one of the most innovative artists out today and we're always interested in seeing what he's got up his sleeve. This time around, the YSL veteran is just trying to enjoy himself, telling the world that GOLDMOUFDOG is no more. Instead, his forthcoming body of work will be titled SO MUCH FUN.

There's still no word out on when this project will see the light of day. Although we're probably getting our hopes up, we're still waiting on Hy!£UN35. Hopefully, SO MUCH FUN comes out soon. We'll update you with more information as it comes.