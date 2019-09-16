Young Thug Eats A Mouse In "Just How It Is" Video

Young Thug releases a new video from "So Much Fun."

One of the most daring artists of our generation has just released another incredible music video. Young Thug is well-known for taking risks in the rap world. In a musical landscape where femininity of any kind is frowned upon, Thugger rocked a dress on one of his album covers, causing division among his audience. It took years for people to understand the Atlanta rapper's genius but alas, So Much Fun brought everybody on board. Jeffery's official debut album has been his highest-selling project to date, finally hitting with a mainstream crowd. Today, he started teasing his latest music video for "Just How It Is" and moments after previewing the clip, it has arrived in its entirety.

The video for "Just How It Is" is just as much of a punch in the face as the introductory song on the album is. Thugger wakes up on a hospital bed, eerily replicating his life from last week. He majestically prances around the room in a flowing outfit as he lights up a blunt and hangs with his guitarist. Goats and snakes are pictured in black and white, playing off Thug's co-slime and GOAT status. Near the end of the video, he proves that he has snake-like qualities himself, opening wide for his dinner: a mouse.

