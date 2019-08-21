It's the Slime Season, and Young Thug has much to celebrate. With only seven days notice, Thugger alerted fans that his album So Much Fun was on its way. He delivered a hot album on his birthday and the record has been well-received by fans, further solidifying his place in the rap game. As he continues to celebrate his latest project, it's only fitting that the rapper gets himself some new bling, and even more appropriate if it comes in the form of a snake.

TMZ reported on all the details of Thugger's two-headed snake chain that he picked up from celebrity jeweler Eliantte. The intricate, scale detailing is one-of-a-kind and it weighs two pounds. It's made up of 18k rose gold with 90cts of diamonds. The outlet states that Young Thug received his new piece of ice just in time for his dual celebration. The price tag is certainly nothing to sneeze at, as it's reported that Thugger dropped $250K on the necklace.

Apart from So Much Fun bringing in 150K units in its first week, Thugger has been making headlines for the reignited beef between himself and YFN Lucci. Thug's girlfriend Jerrika Karlae was brought into the mix, as Lucci alleged that he's shared an intimate moment with his foe's lady. Jerrika has publicly come forward to deny Lucci's claims.