Last night, Young Thug had ample reason to celebrate. With his birthday officially kicking off at midnight, in tandem with his debut studio album So Much Fun, Thugger made sure to throw a bash befitting of his "Slime Boss" status. While last year's birthday bash ultimately ended poorly for the Atlanta icon, what with him being arrested for gun charges and all, this go-around appeared to fire off without a hitch. TMZ provided a few tidbits about the evening's festivities, which found several notable figures sliding through to hold it down.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Among them were Meek Mill, Gunna, Ben Simmons, Bre Tiesi, Maxo Kream, Cash XO, and more. Also on deck was a veritable stash of Remy Martin, the essential component to three "Slime" themed cocktails, appropriately titled "Slime," "The London" and "So Much Fun." For all you aspiring bartenders out there, "Slime" consists of Remy V.S.O.P, Ginger Beer, and Lime. "The London" consists of Remy XO, Brown Sugar, and Bitters. And "So Much Fun" consists of Remy 1738, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and Club Soda. At this point, all signs point to an evening of celebration, though perhaps a few hangovers are being nursed as we speak.

In the meantime, be sure to check out So Much Fun, which has already been garnering plenty of fan love. Happy birthday Young Thug, and thanks for dropping off another batch of fire.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images