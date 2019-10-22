Have you seen Young Thug and Gunna's recent performance of "Hot" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yet? Well, you should go do that if you haven't. The slime brothers brought out members of Temple University’s Diamond Marching Band to provide a horn arrangement for their So Much Fun collaboration.

Hopefully this live rendition of "Hot" left some marching bands feeling inspired out there because Young Thug is now hosting a contest to see what spin they could put on his hit. Thugger and the CEO of 300 Entertainment, Kevin Liles, just announced the "Hot" Battle of the Bands Challenge, which invites all historically black colleges and university (HBCU) marching bands to post their covers of "Hot" on TikTok and other social media platforms for a chance to win $25,000. The prize will be distributed in the form of donation to the music department/Band Program of the school whose video garners the highest engagement on social media.

To participate, the videos must be posted using the campaign's official hashtags: #HotBOTBChallenge, #HBCUBattleofTheBands, #HBCUHotChallenge and #EverythingLitty. The contest will accept submissions from October 22nd to December 1st.

"I come from an HBCU, I started out at the school of engineering at Morgan State University and there would be no me without my experience at MSU," Liles said. "Homecomings and the power of their marching bands have always been at the core of an HBCU’s school spirit. Our commitment from Young Thug and 300 is to support those very creatives who give their all and inspire us to build upon the HBCU communities. On behalf of Young Thug and I will always commit to putting the arts at the front of our philanthropic efforts."

Watch a teaser for the upcoming music video for "Hot."