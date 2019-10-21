While a Late Night television placement remains an exiting placement on any entertainer's resume, performances never quite capture a concert's intensity. Luckily, some artists take an extra step or two to ensure a memorable experience. Sometimes it might mean forgoing the backing track and really going all in. It could equate to a shiny new light show. Any advantage counts. Therefore, when the Slime-soaked trifecta of Young Thug, Gunna, and Wheezy emerged with a marching band in tow, the moment stuck.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Bringing So Much Fun to Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, Thugger kicked things off with some conductor energy. In front of him, the marching band stayed with brass in hand, in keeping with the song's orchestral arrangement. Sadly, they weren't actually playing their instruments, but the effect remained effective enough. It would have been all the more powerful had the horns been unleashed.

Thugger has proven himself to be a capable Late Night performer, opting to go sans backing-track and nail his unconventional vocals live. As for Gunna, the man remains reliable as ever, following in big bro's lead and letting his own vocals shine. Check out the clip below, and sound off; are you happy to see Young Thug expanding his audience?