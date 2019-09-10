The first music video put out from Young Thug's latest album, So Much Fun, was for the Gunna-assisted song, "Surf". The tropical track got a beachy and bright visual, showing Thug and Gunna riding ATVs and shooting waterguns with bikini-clad babes. For the next video off the critically-acclaimed record, Thug has chosen to spotlight another single with Gunna, "Hot".

"Hot" can be seen as the antithesis to "Surf". The former - boasting Wheezy's genius production - opens with haunting horns, quickly establishing a dark atmosphere. It's a maximalistic track that can easily concoct a cinematic hellscape in your mind, with Gunna and Thug snapping in the middle. After receiving the first teaser for the song's video, it seems it'll live up to these dark fantasies.

In the clip that Gunna shared with the caption "I pull my own stunts", he is seen nonchalantly sitting in a lounge chair at a dining table as his arm and the room surrounding him is set ablaze. Expect a lot of pyrotechnics from the "Hot" video whenever it drops.

Also expect this song to blow up even more because it's too hot not to. Tom Brady even shared a video on Instagram yesterday celebrating the Pats' Sunday win with the song playing in the background.