With the return of football season, Tom Brady has been sharing some professionally-edited videos on his Instagram page to get the people going and what better way to get the blood flowing than playing some Young Thug. Either because Tom Brady is a Thug stan or a social media intern has been bumping So Much Fun, Brady's latest Insta clip features Young Thug's Gunna-assisted song, "Hot", playing in the background. Fun fact: "Hot" was originally Gunna's song, but when Thugger heard just how hot it was, he insisted on stealing it for his album.

In what comes off as an application to become an Honorary Slime, Brady records himself being visibly stoked about the Patriots big win against the Steelers yesterday (33-3). He smilingly tries to get Pats fans as excited about the team's 1-0 record. It's hard to resist the rush when he says "Let's go!" and the Gunna hook drops. Brady is evidently in good spirits because he was even kind enough to welcome his new teammate Antonio Brown to stay in his home as he adjusts to New England.

Young Thug and Gunna both quickly reposted Brady's co-sign: Thug with the caption, "Reasons we #1", and Gunna with the caption, "Champions". Everyone go listen to "Hot" and start hustling like Brady on this Monday.