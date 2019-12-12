On Wednesday night, The Weeknd decided to hit up the red carpet at the premiere of his new film, Uncut Gems, which was held at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood in LA. While Abel was accompanied by several of his cast mates like Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, and Kevin Garnett, he also had a couple industry friends show up to show their support for the film as well, and that being Young Thug and Travis Scott.

A couple photos have surfaced online of Thug and Abel posing together on the red carpet, while XO CEO Cash shared a clip of the two on his IG. “The CEO’s” he wrote as the caption. Other pics of Travis by himself were taken as he was walking into the premiere wearing all black as well (see below).

It’s unclear what they thought of the movie after seeing it, but it’s already getting rave reviews from critics. Look for the film to be in theaters this Friday, December 13th. Peep the trailer for it (below).