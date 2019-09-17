Young M.A has been one of the most prominent female rappers in the game for years, consistently levelling up and earning big streaming numbers on her recent singles. She will soon be impacting the world with her debut album, which has her fans excited, and she's running some press to promote the body of work. Herstory In The Making will be out at the end of this month and in order to get everyone hyped, she visited Hollywood Unlocked to chat with Jason Lee about her career, noting that she no longer identifies as a lesbian.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

M.A is one of the most famous rappers that falls under the extensive LGBTQ+ umbrella. She has publicly dated women, enjoying a romantic union with Tori Brixx last year, but she no longer feels a need to label her sexuality. When Lee asked about her sexual orientation, the recording artist said that she is not a lesbian. "No, I'm Young M.A" she said in response to the question. "We don't do no labels. I just wouldn't date a guy. Nah bro, I don't like that."

In the same interview, the Brooklynite speaks on her beef with Kodak Black and his comments about Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London. Watch below and, for her comments on her sexuality, peep the 5-minute mark.