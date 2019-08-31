The last time we received a project from Young M.A was two years ago. In 2017, the Brooklyn emcee dropped her Herstory EP, and the following year, Young M.A kept fans on their toes by sharing five singles. Yet, her official debut studio record had yet to be revealed...until now. The 27-year-old rapper is readying her introductory project and has released the tracklist for her upcoming effort, Herstory in the Making.

“You’re gonna get the truth,” she said of the album according to HipHopNMore. "You’re gonna get the cocky joints, the slick talk joints where I talk my talk, but then I’m gonna get personal. Real personal. That’s why this album is called Herstory In The Making, because it’s about all sides of me."

The album is slated for a September 27 release in memory of Young M.A's brother who was murdered on September 26 ten years ago. "There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about my brother," she added. "He continues to motivate me, inspire me, and this project will forever be dedicated to his legacy."

Tracklist for Herstory in the Making

1. No Mercy (intro) produced by Kofi Black

2. Da Come Up – produced by Tone Bird

3. BIG – produced by Mike Zombie

4. Kold World – produced by Zaytoven

5. PettyWap – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson, Anthony “Bruce Leroy” Barfield & Orrin ” Dr. O” Wilson of Velocity Music for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

6. The Lyfestyle – produced by NY Bangers

7. Smoove Kriminal – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

8. Stubborn Ass – produced by Hagler & Jordan Lewis

9. RNID – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

10. She Like I’m Like – produced by Amadeus, Bruce Leroy & Dr. O of Velocity Music for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

11. Numb – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

12. Bipolar – produced by OZ & Syksense

13. Bleed – produced by NY Bangers

14. No Love feat. Young M.A – produced by NY Bangers

15. Car Confessions – produced by Amadeus & Buda & Grandz

16. Foreign – produced by NY Bangers

17. NNAN ft. Relle Bey & Max YB – produced by Amadeus

18. My Hitta – produced by Amadeus for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

19. Sober Thoughts ft. Max YB – produced by NY Bangers

20. Crime Poetry (outro) – produced by NY Bangers

21. PettyWap 2 (bonus) – produced by NY Bangers