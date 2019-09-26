We're now just hours away from receiving Young M.A.'s anticipated album, Herstory In The Making. We've gotten a few samples of what the album will be about from the rapper's "No Mercy" single and her "PettyWap2" track. Before we get the full offering, Young M.A. has sent out just one more note regarding the album and who it's dedicated to.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Young shared an image of her fallen brother to her Instagram feed with a detailed caption on how ten years still doesn't suppress the pain of his absence. "10 years later and my heart still hurts the same! I love you big bro! And I will forever carry your name with me! Miss you so much King! This album is dedicated to you! ❤️ she wrote, sparking lots of supportive comments from fans. "He would be so proud of you," one fan wrote.

"You're gonna get the cocky joints, the slick talk joints where I talk my talk, but then I'm gonna get personal. Real personal. That's why this album is called Herstory In The Making, because it's about all sides of me,” Young previously said about the project.

Who's looking forward to the drop?