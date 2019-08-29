mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young M.A. Announces Debut Album With New Single "PettyWap 2"

Aron A.
August 29, 2019 17:03
PettyWap 2
Young M.A

Young M.A's "Herstory In The Making" drops next month.


It's crazy to think that Young M.A. has been blessing us with hits over the past few years yet she hasn't released a full-length project. Thankfully, 2019 is officially the year her debut album drops. The rapper released her new single, "PettyWap 2" earlier today along with a special announcement that Herstory In The Making will be out on September 27th. Her new single finds her flexing her lyrical prowess over smooth, bass-heavy production.

The rapper's new single arrives 10 years after her brother was fatally shot. "There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about my brother,” M.A said. “He continues to motivate me; inspire me & this project will forever be dedicated to his legacy."

Her project is set to include production form some well-known names such as Zaytoven, Mike Zombie, and more.

Quotable Lyrics
And I got a baby mama, that ain't my baby mama
And I got a choppa the size of her toddler
And she call me daddy 'cause she don't know who her father
Said she want some money, made her twerk for her dollar

