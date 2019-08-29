Young M.A. Announces Debut Album With New Single "PettyWap 2"

It's crazy to think that Young M.A. has been blessing us with hits over the past few years yet she hasn't released a full-length project. Thankfully, 2019 is officially the year her debut album drops. The rapper released her new single, "PettyWap 2" earlier today along with a special announcement that Herstory In The Making will be out on September 27th. Her new single finds her flexing her lyrical prowess over smooth, bass-heavy production.

The rapper's new single arrives 10 years after her brother was fatally shot. "There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about my brother,” M.A said. “He continues to motivate me; inspire me & this project will forever be dedicated to his legacy."

Her project is set to include production form some well-known names such as Zaytoven, Mike Zombie, and more.

Quotable Lyrics

And I got a baby mama, that ain't my baby mama

And I got a choppa the size of her toddler

And she call me daddy 'cause she don't know who her father

Said she want some money, made her twerk for her dollar

