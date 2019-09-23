mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young M.A. Has "No Mercy" On Her Album's Intro: Listen

Kevin Goddard
September 23, 2019 10:26
No Mercy (Intro)
Young M.A

Listen to Young M.A.'s new intro "No Mercy."


Young M.A. is getting ready to release her new album, Herstory In The Making, this Friday, September 27th, but before she does so the Brooklyn rapper has a new song to share with us ahead of time. Following up “PettyWap 2,” the female spitter decides to come through today and kick off the work week with her album’s intro “No Mercy.”

Taking inspiration from Meek Mill and his “Dreams & Nightmares” intro, Young M.A. hops on this piano-laced, Kofi Black-produced beat and sets the tone for the project, changing the tempo and bragging about her status, come up, and sexuality, among other things. “Fucking with the same sex is a sin/ But I'm a dyke and she a fem, its a synonym,” she raps.

"You're gonna get the cocky joints, the slick talk joints where I talk my talk, but then I'm gonna get personal. Real personal. That's why this album is called Herstory In The Making, because it's about all sides of me,” she said about the project.

Take a listen to the hot new intro and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Took the cold out my heart, went and put in on a watch 
Middle finger hangin' out the Benz, feel like Pac
Spittin' on your cameras, bandana with the knot
Competition lookin' for me, I was waitin' at the top
But ain't no competition, ain't no one in my position 
Didn't mean to flex on niggas, wasn't my decision 
God told me, "Do it," so I did it all 
And hoes gon' be hoes, I ain't trippin' on 'em

Young M.A No Mercy intro herstory in the making
