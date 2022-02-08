Justin Johnson's situation isn't looking any brighter. Late last month, the suspected killer of Young Dolph and his accomplice Cornelius Smith were granted more time from a judge to find legal representation, but during a court appearance on Monday, February 7th, it was revealed that they remain without a lawyer.

On top of the charges regarded Dolph's death, Johnson has also been charged with failure of a Tennessee sex offender to timely report or register, Action News 5 reports. Yesterday, he told a judge that "he don't have any money for a lawyer," for these charges.





According to AllHipHop, the alleged murderer was convicted of aggravated rape in 2015, and is required to report to police on a quarterly basis as a result, but didn't show up to his check-in back in December of last year.

For the sex offender charges, Johnson will be appointed a public defender, but for the first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000 charges, him and Smith claimed that they would be able to hire their own representation.

If convicted of the aforementioned crimes, the men could face life in prison or even the death penalty.

In other news, on January 12th, a third suspect named Shaundale Barnett was arrested as an "after-the-fact-accessory" in the tragic shooting that resulted in the "100 Shots" rapper's untimely death – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH for any future updates on Justin Johnson's legal proceedings.

[Via] [Via]