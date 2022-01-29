Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson – the alleged killers of rapper Young Dolph – have been given a 1-week ultimatum to find legal representation before they're granted a court-appointed lawyer, HipHopDX reports.

On Friday, January 28th, the 32-year-old and 23-year-old appeared in court, where they were informed that they have until February 4th to hire a lawyer after initially declining to have a public defender during their first court appearance.

Smith and Johnson (who's also known as Straight Drop) were indicted on charges of "first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000," the Shelby County District Attorney's Office reveals.

It's also been noted that a third suspect by the name of Shaundale Barnett was arrested on January 12th; the 27-year-old was allegedly an "after-the-fact accessory" in the tragic incident that resulted in Dolph's death.

Before he was accused of killing the "1 Scale" hitmaker, Johnson was charged with aggravated rape and robbery at the age of 17. When he was 19, Straight Drop was placed on the violent juvenile sex offender registry list," and was arraigned last week on the charges.





In 2017, he spent nine months in custody after a triple shooting at a bowling alley, as well as being hit with drug and handgun charges back in May of 2018.

In lighter news, following Dolph's passing, Paper Route EMPIRE shared Long Live Dolph, which includes plenty of emotional tributes to the late legend from his closest friends – check it out here. RIP Dolph.

