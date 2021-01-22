Young Dolph Returns With "Rich Slave (Deluxe)" With 8 Additional Tracks

Fans have been wondering when Young Dolph would be dropping off the deluxe version to his last album, and now their questions have been answered. The Memphis rapper shared Rich Slave (Deluxe) at the top of Friday (January 22) morning, five months after releasing the original version. Rich Slave was the rapper's highest-charting record and this time around, Dolph includes eight additional songs that only hosts two features from Key Glock and Kenny Muney.

Of course, the original 16 tracks are included and those prior features boasted looks from Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, and Key Glock. Dolph shared his new track "Large Amounts" just days ago, so stream his remaining additional tracks on Rich Slave (Deluxe) and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up

2. Black Friday Skit

3. To Be Honest

4. I See $'s

5. Corduroy Houseshoes Skit

6. What's Da Bizness

7. The Land

8. Death Row

9. Cray Cray

10. RNB ft. Megan Thee Stallion

11. Rich Slave

12. Until It Rot

13. Blue Diamonds

14. No Sense ft. Key Glock

15. Benz

16. 1 Scale ft. G Herbo

17. Large Amounts

18. Fast

19. Gimme My Bag

20. Green Light ft. Key Glock

21. Scotch

22. Obey Your Thirst

23. No Regrets ft. Kenny Muney

24. Buy My Way In Heaven