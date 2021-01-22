mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph Returns With "Rich Slave (Deluxe)" With 8 Additional Tracks

Erika Marie
January 22, 2021 00:16
541 Views
10
3
CoverCover

Rich Slave (Deluxe)
Young Dolph

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
90% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Memphis rapper first shared the original version of the album back in August.


Fans have been wondering when Young Dolph would be dropping off the deluxe version to his last album, and now their questions have been answered. The Memphis rapper shared Rich Slave (Deluxe) at the top of Friday (January 22) morning, five months after releasing the original version. Rich Slave was the rapper's highest-charting record and this time around, Dolph includes eight additional songs that only hosts two features from Key Glock and Kenny Muney.

Of course, the original 16 tracks are included and those prior features boasted looks from Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, and Key Glock. Dolph shared his new track "Large Amounts" just days ago, so stream his remaining additional tracks on Rich Slave (Deluxe) and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up
2. Black Friday Skit
3. To Be Honest
4. I See $'s
5. Corduroy Houseshoes Skit
6. What's Da Bizness
7. The Land
8. Death Row
9. Cray Cray
10. RNB ft. Megan Thee Stallion
11. Rich Slave
12. Until It Rot
13. Blue Diamonds
14. No Sense ft. Key Glock
15. Benz
16. 1 Scale ft. G Herbo
17. Large Amounts
18. Fast
19. Gimme My Bag
20. Green Light ft. Key Glock
21. Scotch
22. Obey Your Thirst
23. No Regrets ft. Kenny Muney
24. Buy My Way In Heaven

Young Dolph Megan Thee Stallion Key Glock Kenny Muney G Herbo
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Young Dolph Returns With "Rich Slave (Deluxe)" With 8 Additional Tracks
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject