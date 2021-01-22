Young Dolph Returns With "Rich Slave (Deluxe)" With 8 Additional Tracks

Fans have been wondering when Young Dolph would be dropping off the deluxe version to his last album, and now their questions have been answered. The Memphis rapper shared Rich Slave (Deluxe) at the top of Friday (January 22) morning, five months after releasing the original version. Rich Slave was the rapper's highest-charting record and this time around, Dolph includes eight additional songs that only hosts two features from Key Glock and Kenny Muney.
Of course, the original 16 tracks are included and those prior features boasted looks from Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, and Key Glock. Dolph shared his new track "Large Amounts" just days ago, so stream his remaining additional tracks on Rich Slave (Deluxe) and let us know your thoughts.
Tracklist
1. Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up
2. Black Friday Skit
3. To Be Honest
4. I See $'s
5. Corduroy Houseshoes Skit
6. What's Da Bizness
7. The Land
8. Death Row
9. Cray Cray
10. RNB ft. Megan Thee Stallion
11. Rich Slave
12. Until It Rot
13. Blue Diamonds
14. No Sense ft. Key Glock
15. Benz
16. 1 Scale ft. G Herbo
17. Large Amounts
18. Fast
19. Gimme My Bag
20. Green Light ft. Key Glock
21. Scotch
22. Obey Your Thirst
23. No Regrets ft. Kenny Muney
24. Buy My Way In Heaven