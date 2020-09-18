Only a month removed from the release of his latest studio album Rich Slave, Young Dolph finds himself in the news again for something a little different.

The rapper travelled to Dallas, Texas, where he personally delivered the $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador that he offered as part of a giveaway in support of his latest drop.

He drove the car, which happens to be the same one depicted on the Rich Slave album art, straight to the fan's house, who understandably lost her mind.

With her entire family in tow, the fan (who also looks to be a dope nail artist if you're in the Dallas area) burst into tears as soon as Dolph stepped out of the car with a big grin to give her a hug.

Dolph took her out for a spin in the two-seater before handing off the keys.

"YOUNG DOLPH I LOVE YOU," the fan wrote excitedly on Instagram. "Never in a million years did I think I would actually win your lambo and get to meet you!!! Beyond blessed for this."

Check out the video of Dolph pulling up on the fan and her family below for the most wholesome news of the week. Artists showing the love back to their devoted fans, we love to see it.

We do wonder how he got back to the hotel, though.