Young Dolph Shares "Rich Slave" Album Ft. Key Glock, G Herbo, Megan Thee Stallion

Earlier this year, fans were disappointed to hear that Young Dolph was retiring from rap. It only took him two weeks un-retire and the following day he announced that he was working on an album. We've finally received Young Dolph's project, an album titled Rich Slave, and the cover art itself speaks volumes as to the message behind the music.

The Memphis-bred rapper said of the title of the album, "It’s the reality of being Black in this country — You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is black skin. All the bullsh*t I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time. Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully, this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we’re still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on.”

Rich Slaves hosts only a few features from Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock, and G Herbo. Stream the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up

2. Black Friday Skit

3. To Be Honest

4. I See $'s

5. Corduroy Houseshoes Skit

6. What's Da Bizness

7. The Land

8. Death Row

9. Cray Cray

10. RNB ft. Megan Thee Stallion

11. Rich Slave

12. Until It Rot

13. Blue Diamonds

14. No Sense ft. Key Glock

15. Benz

16. 1 Scale ft. G Herbo

[via]