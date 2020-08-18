Everything was cool between Young Dolph and Blac Youngsta, two of Memphis' greatest rappers, until a few weeks ago. This weekend, shit hit the fan after Blac Youngsta reminded Dolph that they were still beefing, tagging him in a video on social media and shooting a couple of bullets out the window.

"@youngdolph FUCKIN WITH MY GANG GONE GETCHO SHOOTER SHOT," said Blac Youngsta on Instagram.

Considering the fact that it felt like they were fine after their shooting fiasco a few years ago, Young Dolph had to face the magic when he stepped into The Breakfast Club to promote his new album Rich Slave. During the interview, a question came up about his differences with Blac Youngsta and, once he got time to answer, things got extremely awkward.

"I don't even know who that is," said Dolph, despite the fact that he knows exactly who they were talking about. "Who is that?"

When Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy clarified, Dolph played dumb again.

"I'm already fighting a case right now," said Dolph, clearly not interested in speaking about Blac Youngsta and possibly incriminating himself. "I'm already in some shit right now. Man, I ain't got time for nobody-- they playing police games. I don't wanna play police games. When you play police games, I exit myself out the equation. I'm not finna play with the police."

In the midst of his answer, Dolph lost connection and froze. He ended up dipping from the call, only to return a short while later. The Breakfast Club, who was just named to the Radio Hall of Fame, cited God for helping Dolph get out of their tough line of questioning.

Watch the awkward moment above.