The Radio Hall of Fame 2020 inductees have been announced, including some of hip-hop's favorites like Sway Calloway and more. As announced by Angela Yee, the latest addition to the ballot is The Breakfast Club.

We're congratulating the hosts of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, for being inducted as first-ballot Hall of Famers to the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame.

"What an accomplishment! We are in the Radio Hall of Fame class of 2020," wrote Angela Yee on Instagram. "Congrats to @angiemartinez @realsway @donniesimpsonsr for being legendary personalities in this 2020 class! And for everyone who listens to us in the morning and is part of our family, thank you so much for this honor!"

This is a well-deserved accomplishment to the trio who runs the show. Over the years, they've brought us so much content, including Soulja Boy's iconic "Drakeeeeeee????" moment, Birdman walking out, and so many more. Now, they can flex to everybody that they're members of the Hall of Fame.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

This year, there have been rumors that one of the core members of the crew, Charlamagne, is leaving the show this year. He has addressed the speculation, not adding much clarity to the rumors. We'll keep you posted on that.