Young Dolph and Yo Gotti have had beef for the longest time, which has extended to Blac Youngsta. Signed to the rapper's Collective Music Group, Blac Youngsta has been vocal about his own problems with Dolph. Their feud got so intense that rapper even allegedly left a hundred bulletholes in Dolph's car, trying to end his Memphis rival's career and life.

While this incident is not as serious, Blac Youngsta had something to get off after his foe went independent and released his new album Rich Slave, expressing just how much he hates the star.

"@youngdolph FUCKIN WITH MY GANG GONE GETCHO SHOOTER SHOT," wrote Blac Youngsta, quoting his lyrics on Instagram. In the video, the rapper rides in the car and struggles to get the door open as they're at full speed, holding a pistol and firing twice into the woods. The careless action was meant for one person and one person only: Young Dolph.

Hopefully, nobody was harmed. We haven't heard anything but we're guessing that nobody was hiking where BY fired shots.

Despite Blac Youngsta's hilarious social media presence, he has been adamant that he hasn't lost any of his street values. This video can be used as proof of that. It doesn't matter that he's got a successful rap career-- Blac Youngsta will always be hard.