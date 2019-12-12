The way the Los Angeles Lakers have been playing to start off this season, they're looking like a pretty viable option to win the 2019-2020 NBA Championship. Of course, it's far too early to tell whether or not they will continue to click on this level. Right now though, the team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is very fun to watch. Leading the Western Conference, the Lakers surprised everybody by becoming one of the best teams in the entire league, proving the doubters wrong and making right on a promise made to the fans six years ago. Despite hailing from Memphis, Young Dolph doesn't think his Grizzlies have a good chance at walking away with the championship this year. Instead, he's betting a cool million dollars on LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Taking to social media, Dolphino revealed to the world that he's willing to part with seven figures if the Lakers don't end up with another ring by the end of the year. Even if they match up against the buzzing Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals. "I got $1,000,000 on the Lakers for the championship this year," wrote the rapper.

The recording artist is still waiting for someone to take his offer. This early in the season, it might not be the best idea to be making bets like this. It could end up biting him in the ass. After all, injuries happen and are unpredictable. Do you think the Lakers have it in them?

