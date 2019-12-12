Young Dolph and Juice WRLD never collaborated on music together but their ties ran deep. If you asked the Memphis rapper a few years ago about Juice WRLD, he would have responded that the name didn't ring a bell. However, after a conversation with the man's family, he realized that they're actually related by blood. Dolph issued a statement on the death of the 21-year-old Chicago rapper, revealing that he and Juice WRLD were actually cousins.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

"@juicewrld999 dam lil cuzz 😢. i feel awkward as hell makin this post on social media. the world didn’t know that u was my blood lil cuzin," wrote Memphis star Young Dolph. "Shit, i didnt even know it my own self until 2017 when your uncle told me at thanksgiving dinner. i didn’t get a chance to fuk witchu how i had intentions to do and it’s killin me. One day my grandma called me and said 'Yea, u know u got a cuzin up here in Chicago that do music. That’s my lil brother grandson.' And now fast forward to THIS! I can’t believe u gone that fast waaay too early. WHY GOD? I didn’t even get a chance to put my lil cuzzo in da back of the RR and give him all the game i wanted to give him, didn’t get a chance to pick him up in the Ferrari and kick shit wit him how I wanted to, didnt get a chance to drop the top on my Bentley and pull up on my grandma wit Juice in the car wit me, didn’t get a chance to po’ up in da lambo witchu like i wanted to, didn’t even get a chance to chop it up witchu and talk about our family history like i wanted to."

Young Dolph says that making music with his cousin was never a priority but he does note that he wanted to stunt with Juice WRLD and show his entire family that they really made it. Juice's mother issued a statement on his passing today, as well. Rest in peace to the young superstar.