Yo Gotti Shares "CM10: Free Game" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, Shenseea

A message he penned on Instagram left many fans of Yo Gotti theorizing that his latest album, CM10: Free Game, a double feature, will be his last. "I’m gone Finish This SH*T just how I started," wrote Gotti on Instagram. "Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers, I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL."

If true, Gotti is bowing out with a bang as he unloads 22 tracks with impressive features that make it difficult to choose a standout. In an interview with The Undefeated, it was revealed that Free Game took Yo Gotti almost two years to complete and he detailed his desire to not only be a part of the game, but to study it much like his peers including 50 Cent, Birdman, Jay-Z, and the late Chris Lighty.

“I ain’t one of these lil’ dudes that’s just infatuated by what chain you got on. I really wanna know how you built this,” he said.

CM10: Free Game hosts several features including Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Shenseea, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Stream CM10: Free Game and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Thinking Hours

2. If I Ever Thought

3. No Matter What

4. Strapped In Calabasas

5. Palm Tees in Memphis

6. Just Left The Hamptons

7. Forever Ballin' ft. Shenseea

8. Crypto

9. For The Record

10. Last Run

11. Free Game

Disc 2

1. Collect Calls (ring ring)

2. Giving Back

3. Cold Gangsta ft. 42 Dugg & EST Gee

4. Bad Behavior

5. Ya Bih ft. Moneybagg Yo

6. Rap Check

7. Dolla Fo' Dolla

8. Ima Show You ft. Kodak Black

9. Family Tree

10. Shoot Off Pt. 4

11. No Competition ft. Blac Youngsta

[via]