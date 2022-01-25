After pushing back the release of his upcoming double album following the tragic death of Young Dolph, Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has officially announced the updated release date for "CM10," which is coming out on February 4. As he has hinted over the years, this will be Gotti's final hoorah as an artist.

Flirting with retirement a few times in the last five years, Yo Gotti seems to finally be content enough with his career to hang up his microphone, focusing on new business ventures for the future. As he revealed the new release date for CM10, the rapper suggested that this will be his last go-around.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I’m gone Finish This SH*T just how I started," wrote Gotti on Instagram. "Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers, I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL."

He concluded the post by saying "THIS DA LAST 1" with a smiling-crying emoji.

As Yo Gotti's career as an artist comes to an end, the rapper will surely be focusing on growing his CMG roster, as well as his other entrepreneurial projects. He boasts a roster including MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, and BlocBoy JB.

Will you miss hearing Yo Gotti on the mic? Let us know your favorite song from the music mogul in the comments.



