Most people who are awarded the prestigious honor of having a day named after themselves usually, you know, hail from the city or state that is crowing them with the honor. That wasn't the case for rapper Yo Gotti, who just received his own day in St. Louis, Missouri although he was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

It's worth noting that Gotti apparently spends a lot of time in St. Louis, particularly when it comes to the prison reform initiative Team Roc that he spearheads alongside Jay-Z. Still, many were very confused as to how that meant he should get an entire day when actual St. Louis natives like Nelly, any of the St. Lunatics or even former hitmaker Chingy weren't awarded the same recognition during their rap peaks. What's even funnier is that Gotti already has a day named after himself in his own city, with Memphis honoring "Yo Gotti Day" as well on June 29. Whether you agree with the decision or not, make sure to celebrate "Yo Gotti Day" if you're ever in St. Louis on February 22 though.

Peep some of the most agreeable, wild and downright hilarious responses to Yo Gotti getting his own day in St. Louis below: