Considering the impressive sales of YNW Melly's recently-released album, Melly Vs. Melvin, he must have a sizeable fanbase awaiting his return. The 20-year-old Florida rapper is currently behind bars, as he turned himself in earlier this year for being a suspect in the murders of two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. If found guilty of the double homicide, Melly would be facing the death penalty.

Crime scene photos that surfaced online a few weeks ago suggested that the prospect of Melly being innocent was not too likely. The photos, which were shared publicly by the Treasure Coast Palm, showed the car in which the two murders took place. Given the bullet holes in the car, Melly's story that the murders were a result of a drive-by doesn't seem to add up. Furthermore, given the seating arrangement of the car's passengers, the case for Melly's culpability is convincing.

However, YNW Melly's mother, Jamie King, posted a photo of her imprisoned son on Instagram with the caption: "The wait is almost over." It's unclear whether this was meant as a hint that there was a break in the case that might benefit Melly's plea, but fans may hold on to this nugget of hope.

On another note, Melly's 12-year-old brother, who goes by YNW BSlime, also put put a project recently titled BABY GOAT.