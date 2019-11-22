YNW Melly Delivers "Melly Vs. Melvin" While Behind Bars

Earlier this year, YNW Melly was arrested along with YNW Bortlen after authorities alleged that the two were responsible for the murders of their friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. Since that time Melly has been charged with double murder and is awaiting trial behind bars, but he's pleaded not guilty and assures fans that he'll be home sooner than later.

In July, Melly shared his song "Dangerously in Love" that sampled Destiny's Child's hit Survivor single. There were rumors that a record was on the horizon, and on Friday Melly shared his Melly vs. Melvin project. The rapper delivered an album that lands at 14 tracks with only three features from Foreign Truck, Tonk Wit Da Gift, and 9Lokknine. Melly manages to maintain his signaturesound while offering a mix of sold tracks that fans can cruise to.

“Melvin’s not an alter ego; it’s a person,” Melly told Complex before he was arrested. “I got mixed personalities. It’s another person.” He added that while Melly is the personality that everyone loves, Melvin protects Melly from people who wish him harm. Give Melly vs. Melvin a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Two Face

2. Suicidal

3. Adam Sandler

4. Bang Bang

5. Billboard

6. I Ain't Lying

7. I'm a Star

8. My Slime

9. 100K

10. Nobody's Around

11. Killuminati ft. Foreign Truck

12. Stay Up

13. Waitin On You ft. Tonk Wit Da Gift

14. 223's ft. 9Lokknine