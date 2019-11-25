Earlier this year, it was revealed that rising Florida rapper YNW Melly had turned himself in on double murder charges, serving as a suspect in the killings of his two close friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Alongside YNW Bortlen, another rapper in their collective, Melly has maintained his innocence in the murders of his friends. He is currently awaiting his trial to begin and, as we all wait to find out what will happen to the 20-year-old, we're stuck listening to his new album Melly Vs. Melvin. With new music out from the recording artist, it's even more difficult to think of the terrible things he's being accused of doing. New crime scene photos have been released, reportedly showing just how crazy the situation was.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

As reported by XXL, new photos of the crime scene seemingly prove that YNW Melly was the gunman in the murder of his two friends. The photos were initially shown in court last month, during one of Bortlen's hearings, but they were shared publicly by the Treasure Coast Palm last week.

As you'll see in the pictures, the seating arrangement of the four men is outlined in the first picture, with follow-ups showing the damages caused by gunfire and the bloody aftermath in the vehicle. Experts have reportedly proven that the drive-by story Melly and Bortlen are claiming is inaccurate, determining that many of the shots came from inside the car.

Check out some of the photos below.



Image via Broward County Courthouse



Image via Broward County Courthouse