For the last few weeks, a few particular projects have maintained their strong presence on the charts with Post Malone taking a stronghold of the Billboard 200. A mainstay on the list, Post is becoming a legend before our very eyes, succeeding with each new release he puts out and continuing to build his catalog with long-lasting bodies of work. Hollywood's Bleeding is another perfect example of that. The album may have come out months ago but it's still performing better than most new releases, with Summer Walker's Over It and NBA YoungBoy's AI YoungBoy 2 also coming through strong numbers-wise. We've already detailed Trippie Redd's strong first-week projections but YNW Melly's stats were unclear until recently. Now, it's being reported that he will outsell both YoungBoy and Summer Walker for the first week of Melly Vs. Melvin.

The new album was released last week and many rap fans were struck by the sheer novelty of its arrival. After all, the young Floridian star is facing the death penalty for double murder charges that he turned himself in on this year. With the curiosity effect factoring in, YNW Melly earned enough streams and sales to surpass both Summer Walker and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, moving up to 45,000 equivalent album units. In comparison, Trippie Redd moved just above 100,000 units with YB and Summer clocking 43,000 and 40,000 units respectively.

What did you think of YNW Melly's latest project? Is it as good as the last or could you have done without it?