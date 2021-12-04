YK Osiris may have "paid" off his debt to Drake, but the singer still has a long list of people waiting to collect. However, we're not sure if singing a few songs, as he did for Drake, will make the cut for the other rappers he owes.

Osiris took to social media to cheekily speak out on his money situation, claiming that he'll be a new man with the new year. "All my debts are clear, okay," he claimed. "All my debts are clear...starting January 1st."





The singer also talked about his experience of clearing his $60K tab with Drake by performing his single "Worth It" for him. "Oh my God, y'all wish y'all could do that," YK flexed. "I know y'all wish...Y'all wish y'all could show y'all talent just to pay off a debt. Wow. I say, wow. Y'all really out your got damn mind if you think I won't gon' get my red ass up and sing my motherf*cking song. Y'all really think that? You don't get it, don't you?"





While the list of collectors is unclear, the Florida native currently owes money to Boosie Badazz and Lil Baby. Earlier in November, a video of Lil Baby pressing Osiris for his $5,000 back, a debt he's owed since April, went viral after they ran into each other at the jewelers. YK responded to fans on social media with a photo of bands of cash, tagging Lil Baby, but it's unclear if the My Turn rapper ever got his money back.

Boosie Badazz also recently called YK out for owing him $1,200 for allegedly failing the milk crate challenge back in August.

It doesn't look like YK is pressed for cash, having recently just purchased $325,000 earrings and flexing the receipt on Instagram. Retired football player Ochocinco clowned the singer on Twitter, saying that he got the same pair of earrings from Claire's for $10.

"Don't let no Ochococo come up on Instagram talking bout he went to Claire's and got $10 earrings," YK fired back. "Hey, I salute you brother. I'm not saying that's even wrong. It's your life and that's your money. Do what you want to do with it. Ochococo mind your mutha....And I'm still rich bitch. Mind your business. Stay in your business. You can hit my DM, you ain't got to do all that capping for Instagram, man."



Do you think YK will keep his word and pay his debts back in the new year? Let us know in the comments.