Drake made YK Osiris perform live at his house in Toronto to pay off a $60,000 debt Osiris owed to the Certified Lover Boy rapper. The two cackled in laugher as Osiris performed his song, “Worth It."

"@champagnepapi said if I sing, my 60k I owe him is clear lol welp!! I had to clear that debt," he captioned a video of himself singing on Instagram, Thursday. "This what happens when u owe 60,000. 'The real shit doe.'"

Tyga, Reginae Carter, and more shared laughs in the comments section.



Earlier this week, Osiris shared footage from inside Drake's residence and joked about owing him money: "Damn now I owe drake money[.] Lol I'll pay him next year," YK wrote in one of the posts. "He will be alright lol[.] We'll start fresh[.]"

In other clips, Osiris was simply in awe of Drake's lifestyle.

"This is what you call fucking greatness," he said while filming one of the rooms. "It's crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God, on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my god. Wow. It's nasty, man. It's nasty in here. Shit gets real messy, man."

