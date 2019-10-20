It appears YK Osiris was going down a dark path as a youngin' before things started to change for him and he became a successful R&B singer. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Golden Child rapper revealed that had a criminal record as a teenager which included armed robbery.

"When I was 14, 13 years old. . . I was hardheaded, going to jail, back and forth, man, stealing, robbing," the Jacksonville, Fla. artist confessed. "I was trying to be cool. I be trying to fit in. I was trying to survive at the same time. I was trying to get what I want to get in life. If I can’t get it that way, I’m gonna get it this way. That’s how I felt about it, and if you didn’t give it to me I’m going to get it."

Thankfully, he decided to make a change when he was given an ultimatum by a judge following an arrest for armed robbery. "When the judge told me I’m going to get indicted if I come back. That [was the] last time, I remember that day," he recalled. "She said, 'If you come back, I’m going to indict you’,” he added before confirming the “armed robbery” arrest.

Ironically enough, the Florida crooner said the same judge who threatened him now knows of his musical success. "She definitely know me right now," he added. "I saw her in Jacksonville. She said, 'You’re doing very good.' Her daughter knows my song...Yeah, everything. She know me now. She very proud of me. The judge had told me, 'If you come back one more time, I’m going to give you 20 years, 15 years.' I said 'Oh, no, I’m not coming back’."

Read all that & more in the full interview here. His debut album, The Golden Child, can be streamed now on HNHH.

[Via]