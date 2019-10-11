YK Osiris Drops Debut Album "The Golden Child" Ft. Tory Lanez, Kehlani, Russ, Ty Dolla $ign, & More

Florida crooner YK Osiris has delivered his Def Jam Recordings debut album The Golden Child. The 21-year-old singer recently dropped his sexy collaboration "Ride" featuring Kehlani and his chart-topping hit "Worth It," but now he's unveiled a full-length project to show the world that he's the next big thing in R&B.

In addition to Kehlani, The Golden Child hosts features from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Russ, and Jah Vinci. The young artist's talents will have an older generation reminiscing about the good ol' days of 90s and early 2000s R&B, so prepare to be impressed with YK Osiris's introductory effort. Osiris recognizes that his fans have been awaiting the release of this project for quite some time, but the singer said he wanted to make sure he had all of his ducks in a row. "I wanted to take my time," he said. "Some songs I redid like five times." Check out The Golden Child and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Worth It ft. Tory Lanez & Ty Dolla $ign (Remix)

2. Shakira

3. Fake No Mo

4. Sexual

5. Ride ft. Kehlani

6. Mind Games ft. Russ

7. Change

8. Make Lovelude

9. Make Love

10. Exotic

11. Closer ft. Jah Vinci

12. Ballin

13. Everything You Do

14. Valentine

15. Worth It