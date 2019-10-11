mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YK Osiris Drops Debut Album "The Golden Child" Ft. Tory Lanez, Kehlani, Russ, Ty Dolla $ign, & More

Erika Marie
October 11, 2019 01:26
The Golden Child
YK Osiris

The R&B singer carves out his place in the game.


Florida crooner YK Osiris has delivered his Def Jam Recordings debut album The Golden Child. The 21-year-old singer recently dropped his sexy collaboration "Ride" featuring Kehlani and his chart-topping hit "Worth It," but now he's unveiled a full-length project to show the world that he's the next big thing in R&B. 

In addition to Kehlani, The Golden Child hosts features from Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Russ, and Jah Vinci. The young artist's talents will have an older generation reminiscing about the good ol' days of 90s and early 2000s R&B, so prepare to be impressed with YK Osiris's introductory effort. Osiris recognizes that his fans have been awaiting the release of this project for quite some time, but the singer said he wanted to make sure he had all of his ducks in a row. "I wanted to take my time," he said. "Some songs I redid like five times." Check out The Golden Child and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Worth It ft. Tory Lanez & Ty Dolla $ign (Remix)
2. Shakira
3. Fake No Mo
4. Sexual
5. Ride ft. Kehlani
6. Mind Games ft. Russ
7. Change
8. Make Lovelude
9. Make Love
10. Exotic
11. Closer ft. Jah Vinci
12. Ballin
13. Everything You Do
14. Valentine
15. Worth It

YK Osiris Tory Lanez Ty Dolla $ign Kehlani Russ Jah Vinci
10
1
