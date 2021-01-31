The month began with YK Osiris and 21 Savage literally beefing over clothes, but it looks like they've decided to leave their little fashion fight in January and be friends for February.

Well, for now at least.



Image: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Osiris posted the photo he took with 21 on his Instagram yesterday, adding a caption that reads, "4L ð¤ð¾ keep yourself round real n*ggas ð @21savage." Thankfully they were both looking fresh in black and white attire, almost matching ironically, although a good portion of his 2.7 million IG followers weren't about to let him forget the previous "style wars" between the two emcees. One commenter wrote, "he like your jacket now?" which garnered a little over 1,000 likes, meanwhile another person wanted to keep the roast session going by writing, "yal look like yal fix cars" [sic].



Image: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Their fashion choices actually proved to be a huge focus for many people in the comments, like one person who said, "Now let’s talk about that big ass bubble vest he got on," another that kept it all the way real by writing, "Don't know if they finna fix my car or steal it," and finally one person that simply dropped facts by adding, "This n***a called you a suitcase ððð." That was admittedly one of the coldest comebacks in the whole beef, so we definitely respect the maturity from YK Osiris' end to just play the "if you can't beam 'em, join 'em" card. Smart move, broday!

Peep the photo of YK Osiris and 21 Savage being friendly below, and then take a look at both photos we added above and let us know, once and for all, who's the freshest of all when it comes to these two. Sound off with your opinions, thoughts and roasts below!