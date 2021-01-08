Gucci jacket
- GramYK Osiris & 21 Savage End Their Style Wars With A PhotoFollowing a social media beef centered around a custom Gucci jacket, YK Osiris and 21 Savage finally squashed their stylish differences by posing for a flick together.By Keenan Higgins
- GramLil Yachty Terrorizes YK Osiris' Outfit Choices In Series Of Slanderous PostsLil Yachty continues to send style shots towards YK Osiris following the "Worth It" emcee's very viral "custom" Gucci jacket that had the whole game "joanin" on him.By Keenan Higgins