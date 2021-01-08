Those jabs at YK Osiris over his latest Gucci 'fit continue to roll in. The R&B singer recently showed off his custom Gucci suit and after posing for the 'Gram and showing off his head to toe altered designer gear, several Rap and Hip Hop artists took issue with the look. 21 Savage had a few jokes for the singer as did DJ Mustard, Hitmaka, Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, Yella Beezy, and A$AP Ferg. Later, YK Osiris defended his fit and called his critics "stupid."

"Made by Exclusive Game. Y'all know my boy," he said. "Customized jacket. Y'all n***as be talking all that bullcrap. Gucci! Stupid little boy." Osiris isn't finished putting his Gucci suit on display, and he united with 21 Savage on Instagram Live where the rapper continued to clown Osiris. "Why?! What was you thinkin'?!" yelled 21 while Osiris gave a forced laugh. "You look like a suitcase, bruh."

"You got a red lipstick leather jacket on wit' a Gucci purse cut up all over the—bruh, you coulda let yo mama get the purse," the rapper continued, leaning into the singer. "Just give the purse to yo mama. Didn't have to put it on yo jacket." The singer seemed to take the jokes in stride as he laughed away the verbal hits. Check out the exchange below.