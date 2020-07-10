Don't expect any collaborations between YG and Nicki Minaj anytime soon. Years ago, YG called on Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Nicki Minaj to help round out his single "Big Bank." Later, Tekashi 6ix9ine poked fun at the single and attempted to rile up the Los Angeles rapper into an online beef, causing tension between the artists to rise.

If you remember, there was even a point when YG used 6ix9ine's mugshot as the background visual to his concerts, and the rapper even dropped the track "Stop Snitchin'" inspired by the rainbow-haired artist. In a recent interview, YG was asked if he would collaborate with Nicki Minaj in the future now that the Queen emcee has shared the stage with 6ix9ine on "Trollz." It's safe to say that YG was a bit hesitant with his answer.

"I don't know, my feelings was hurt," YG said after shaking his head to imply that the answer was no. "I'm a real street n*gga... Yeah, I'm cool." The Shade Room posted a clip from the interview and 6ix9ine couldn't help but pop up in the comment section. "Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time....." he wrote. We doubt this will be the last we hear about this one. Check out the clip below.