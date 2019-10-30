Kanye West is a free thinker. He's been reminding us of that since Donald Trump was first elected into Presidential office. During one of his concerts, he noted that he didn't vote in the election but that, if we would have, he'd have gone for Trump. In the following years, he developed a close friendship with the President and ruffled many feathers by openly supporting the Republican leader. Speaking on the thirteenth amendment and modern-day slavery, many of his former fans decided to "cancel" Kanye. With Jesus Is King now available in record stores worldwide, Ye has been born again and he's fully living for a higher spirit. His creative genius has remained but now, he's using it to promote his love of God. Despite his Trump support, Bompton rapper YG is still messing with the legendary Chicago artist heavy, noting that he can still get down to some gospel Kanye.

"Kanye West is Brazy," wrote the Young Gangsta on Twitter. "Outside of him loving Trump. I fuck with bro heavy. Genius!" Clearly, YG is feeling the new album. Many of us have reluctantly given Jesus Is King a listen and have walked out pressing the replay button on tracks like "Follow God," "Closed On Sunday" and "Use This Gospel." Who would have thought that Kanye West would bring us to this point? Are you rocking with this era?